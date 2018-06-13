Kris Nova is a Senior Software Engineer at Dies, Inc. She is a core maintainer of Kubernetes kops, the organizer of Kubernetes sig-aws, and source committer to Kubernetes.
Kris is on a never ending quest to become a better software engineer. She is an active participant in the Kubernetes community, working with like-minded individuals throughout the industry on design and implementation development of the production-grade container scheduling and management system from Google. Kris is a seasoned go developer and is a recipient of the Cloud ...
