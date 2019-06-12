Chen Goldberg is a technology leader with 20 years of experience leading engineering teams. She’s the engineering director at Google Cloud, where she leads the Anthos engineering team, including Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and the OSS Kubernetes and Istio projects teams, helping development teams to increase their agility and modernize workloads. Her team is committed to enabling an open cloud and ensuring universal adoption of Kubernetes and Istio through ongoing community leadership and technical innovation with an emphasis on users’ n...
