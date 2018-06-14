Julia is a software engineer, maker, and avid athlete. She is currently Head of Infrastructure Engineering at Slack. Prior to joining Slack, she was Head of Engineering at Tindie, CTO of WeddingLovely (a 500 Startups company), Product Manager at a mid-stage startup, VigLink, and a Research Engineer as part of one of the world's top User Experience Research groups at IBM Almaden Research. Julia holds a BS with Honors and MS in Computer Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where her research focused on both distributed sys...
