Matt LeMay is the co-founder of Constellate Data, a consultancy that helps companies bring human depth and dimension back to their data. In his work as a technology communicator, Matt has developed and led product management and data strategy workshops for companies like GE, American Express, Pfizer, McCann, and Johnson & Johnson. Previously, Matt worked as Senior Product Manager at music startup Songza (acquired by Google), and Head of Consumer Product at Bitly. Matt is also a musician, recording engineer, and the author of a book about singer...