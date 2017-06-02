Considerations for moving your web app from a monolith to microservice architecture.

Microservice architecture is the Hot New Thing in server application architecture and it presents various benefits, including ease of scaling and the ability to use multiple programming languages across one application. But as we know, there's no such thing as free lunch! This flexibility comes with costs and presents some challenges that are not present in classic "monolith" applications. In this post, I'll examine one such challenge: sharing sessions across services.

Sharing Sessions

When we split authentication off from a "monolith" application, we have two challenges to contend with:

Sharing cookies between the auth server(s) and application server(s). On one server on one domain, this isn’t an issue. But with multiple servers on multiple domains, it is. We'll address this challenge by running all servers under one domain and proxying to the various servers. (Don't worry, it's easier than it sounds!) Sharing a session store across server(s). With a single monolith, we can write sessions to disk, store them in memory, or write them to a database running on the same container. But this won't work if we want to be able to scale our application server to many instances as they won’t share memory or a local filesystem. We'll address this challenge by externalizing our session store and sharing it across instances.

For the purposes of demonstrating session sharing, we'll create two simple servers: writer , our "auth" server that sets and modifies sessions, and reader , our "application" server that checks login and reads sessions. You can find the code for this demo here: https://github.com/Sequoia/sharing-cookies

Note: You may be thinking "Let's use JWTs! They are stateless and circumvent the cookie sharing issue completely." Using JWTs to reimplement sessions is a bad idea for various reasons, so we won't be doing it here.

Setting up our "Auth" Server

In order to share sessions across servers, we'll use an external redis server to store session info. I'm using a free redis instance from https://redislabs.com/ for this demo.

Setup

Here’s how to set up an express server with redis-based session tracking and run our server on port 8090 :

// writer/index.js const express = require('express'); const session = require('express-session'); const RedisStore = require('connect-redis')(session); const app = express(); const redisOptions = { url : process.env.REDIS_SESSION_URL } const sessionOptions = { store: new RedisStore(redisOptions), secret: process.env.SESSION_SECRET, logErrors: true, unset: 'destroy' } app.use(session(sessionOptions)); app.listen(8090, function(){ console.log('WRITE server listening'); });

Environment Variables

Our application relies on REDIS_SESSION_URL and SESSION_SECRET being available as environment variables. These are externalized both for security and to allow us to share these values across different application instances.

Routes

In this demo, our express-based auth server will have three paths:

/login : set a user session. app.get('/login', function(req, res){ // .. insert auth logic here .. // if(!req.session.user){ req.session.user = { id : Math.random() }; } res.json({ message : 'you are now logged in', user : req.session.user }); }); /increment : increment a counter on the session (update session data) app.get('/increment', function incrementCounter(req, res){ if(req.session.count){ req.session.count++; }else{ req.session.count = 1; } res.json({ message : 'Incremented Count', count: req.session.count }); }); /logout : destroy a session app.get('/logout', function destroySession(req, res){ if(req.session){ req.session.destroy(function done(){ res.json({ message: 'logged out : count reset' }); }); } });

Running the Server

Our server is set up to run via npm start in our package.json file:

... "scripts" : { "start" : "node index.js" } ...

We start our “auth” server (writer) by running npm run with the appropriate environment variables set. There are many ways to set environment variables; let’s simply pass them at startup time:

$ REDIS_SESSION_URL=redis://hostname:port?password=s3cr3t SESSION_SECRET='abc123' npm start

Now, assuming redis connected properly, we can start testing our URLS

GET localhost:8090/login :

{ "message": "you are now logged in", "user": { "id": 0.36535326065695717 } }

GET localhost:8090/increment

{ "message": "Incremented Count", "count": 1 }

It works! To verify that the session is independent of the server instance, you can try shutting down the server, restarting it, and checking that your user.id and count remain intact.

Checking our Session

We can see our sessions in redis by connecting with the redis-cli :

$ redis-cli -h <host> -p <port> -a <password> host:43798> keys * 1) "sess:q5t7q67lzOsCJDca-kvT63Yk6n6kVvpL" host:43798> get "sess:q5t7q67lzOsCJDca-kvT63Yk6n6kVvpL" "{\"cookie\":{\"originalMaxAge\":null,\"expires\":null,\"httpOnly\":true,\"path\":\"/\"},\"user\":{\"id\":0.36535326065695717},\"count\":1}"

Setting up Our "App" Server

The application ( reader ) server has one single path:

/ : read current count.

The server setup code is the same as above, with the exception that our server is run on 8080 rather than 8090 so we can run both locally at the same time.

Requiring Login

In order to ensure users who hit our application server have logged in, let’s add a middleware that checks that the session is set and has a user key:

// reader/index.js app.use(function checkSession(req, res, next){ if(!req.session.user){ //alternately: res.redirect('/login') return res.json(403, { 'message' : 'Please go "log in!" (set up your session)', 'login': '/login' }); }else{ next(); } });

Then we'll add our single route:

// reader/index.js app.get('/', function displayCount(req, res){ res.json({ user : req.session.user, count: req.session.count }) });

Running the server

Start this server as we started the other one:

Pass the appropriate environment variables npm run

Now we can check that it works:

GET localhost:8080

{ "user": { "id": 0.36535326065695717 }, "count": 1 }

Try it from a private tab or different browser, where we haven't yet logged in:

GET localhost:8080

{ "message": "Please go \"log in!\" (set up your session)", "login":"/login" }

It works!

Note: You may be thinking to yourself, “I thought cookies couldn’t be shared…?” In fact, browsers do not take port numbers into consideration when determining what the host is and what cookies belong to that host! This means that we can run our auth server locally on :8090 and the app server on :8080 and they can share cookies, as long as we use the hostname localhost for both.

Deploying

Our dual-server setup works fine locally, now let's see it in the Cloud. We'll be using https://zeit.co/now for hosting. now is microservice oriented hosting platform that allows us to easily deploy Node.js applications and compose application instances to work together, so it's a great choice for this demo.

now expects node.js applications to start with npm start . Luckily we've already configured our application to do that, so all that's left to do is to deploy it! To do so, simply run the following command:

$ cd writer $ now # missing environment variables... > Deploying ~/projects/demos/sharing-cookies/writer under sequoia > Using Node.js 7.10.0 (default) > Ready! https://writer-xyz.now.sh (copied to clipboard) [1s] > Synced 2 files (1.19kB) [2s] > Initializing… > Building ...

This will deploy our application to now , but it won't actually work (redis won’t connect), because the application won’t have the environment variables it needs. We can fix this by putting the environment variables in a file called .env (that we do not check in to git!) and passing that file as a parameter to now . It will read the file and load those variables into the environment of our deployment. Here’s what should go in our .env file:

# .env REDIS_SESSION_URL="your redis url here" SESSION_SECRET="abc123"

$ echo '.env' >> ../.gitignore # important!! $ now --dotenv=../.env > Deploying ~/projects/demos/sharing-cookies/writer under sequoia > Using Node.js 7.10.0 (default) > Ready! https://writer-gkdldldejq.now.sh (copied to clipboard) [1s] > Synced 2 files (1.19kB) [2s] > Initializing… > Building

Once the command finishes, we can load that URL in our browser:

GET https://writer-gkdldldejq.now.sh/login

{ "message": "you are now logged in", "user": { "id": 0.31483764592524177 } }

Deploying the Application Server (reader)

To deploy our application server, we simply repeat the above steps in our /reader directory, passing the same .env file to now —dotenv :

$ cd ../reader $ now --dotenv=../.env > Deploying ~/projects/demos/sharing-cookies/reader under sequoia > Using Node.js 7.10.0 (default) > Ready! reader-irdrsmayqv.now.sh (copied to clipboard) [1s] > Synced 2 files (1.19kB) [2s] > Initializing… > Building ...

Once now is done provisioning & deploying this server done we check via our browser that it’s up and running:

GET https://reader-irdrsmayqv.now.sh

{ "message": "Please go \"log in!\" (set up your session)", "login": "/login" }

We're not logged in. What happened?

We noted above that in order to share sessions, we needed to share two things:

A session store (redis) Cookies

Because our servers run on different domains now, we're not sharing cookies. We'll fix that with a simple reverse-proxy set up now refers to as aliases.

Aliases

We want both of our applications running on the same domain so they can share cookies. (There are also other reasons we want both applications running on the same domain, including avoiding extra DNS lookups and obviating the need for CORS headers). now allows aliasing to any arbitrary subdomain under now.sh , and I've chosen counter-demo.now.sh for this post. We want routing to work as follows:

/ : application server ( https://reader-irdrsmayqv.now.sh/ )

: application server ( ) login , increment , logout : "auth" server ( https://writer-gkdldldejq.now.sh/ )

To configure multiple forwarding rules for one "alias" (domain), we'll first define them in a json file:

{ "rules" : [ { "pathname" : "/login", "dest" : "writer-gkdldldejq.now.sh" }, { "pathname" : "/increment", "dest" : "writer-gkdldldejq.now.sh" }, { "pathname" : "/logout", "dest" : "writer-gkdldldejq.now.sh" }, { "dest" : "reader-irdrsmayqv.now.sh" } ] }

We pass these to now alias using the --rules switch, along with our desired subdomain:

$ now alias counter-demo.now.sh --rules=./now-aliases.json > Success! 3 rules configured for counter-demo.now.sh [1s]

Now to try it out:

It works! Two servers running two separate applications, each sharing sessions and cookies.

Next Steps

We’ve created a rudimentary reverse proxy setup, but with this in place we can:

Deploy new versions of our application and switch the alias to point to them, allowing us to switch back if there's a problem. Run any number of applications in different containers while still presenting one face to the client. Proxy requests through now.sh to external servers (e.g. a server run by your IT department) or external services (AWS lambda, etc.), while presenting a single domain to the client. Scale our application server up or down without breaking our session-management system. Turn the whole thing off and back on again without disrupting user sessions.

Now go try it out! 👉 https://github.com/Sequoia/sharing-cookies