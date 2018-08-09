The Berkeley acceleration method The Berkeley Skydeck office is located in the penthouse of the tallest building in downtown Berkeley. Sweeping views of the bay are accessible from virtually every face of the large, open-concept space, surely providing inspiration to the teams selected for this spring’s portfolio. There is a modest kitchen, plenty of desk space, and perhaps most importantly, a large quantity of coffee. Skydeck has built a space for their teams to work comfortably, and hopefully effectively, with the idea that they can accomplish most tasks in-house. Cultured through workshops, mentorship experiences, and a creative environment to develop in, teams are given the resources necessary to strengthen each of these facets. At the start of the portfolio period, each startup is given $50,000 in investments from the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, with an additional $50,000 to follow after completion of half of the program. Over the course of six months, teams complete the Berkeley Acceleration Method (BAM) where they attend mandatory training in each of the six practice areas: Design Funding plan Business model Team development Product story Market traction These training sessions are conducted by specialists who focus solely on one area. For example, David Riemer, lecturer at the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, helps teams develop their product story and Hilary Weber, founder of Opportu, offers guidance in team development.

A Skydeck startup’s resources Beyond useful resources offered in the office, the accelerator also provides an abundance of human capital to its portfolio teams in the form of 115+ advisors and 27 partners. These advisors provide expertise on developing business models, raising funding, and so many other tasks that are key to growing a startup. The accessibility of these advisors is a significant feature of the program. Each team is matched with a lead advisor to remain in direct contact with throughout their participation in the program. Teams are also encouraged to contact anyone on the advisory board and to attend office hours for one-on-one counseling regarding branding, intellectual property, product development, and more. The advisors come from extremely diverse backgrounds, ranging anywhere from being a seed investor to being a chief scientist, providing the portfolio teams with a variety of consultants. Figure 1-1. Skydeck’s penthouse office in Downtown Berkeley (Source: Skydeck) Skydeck participants also have access to a variety of technical resources. The Haas Startup Squad is a group of current MBA students from the Haas School of Business who help the teams with business applications, such as market research. There is also a group of Berkeley post-docs that are available for technical science questions regardless of the topic or field. From a design perspective, there are Berkeley students who will assist with graphic design projects and industrial designing. In terms of on-campus resources, Skydeck startups also have access to the Molecular Foundry and the Jacobs Institute. The Molecular Foundry is a component of the Lawrence Berkeley National Labs. Through the foundry, researchers have access to resources for nanofabrication, nanostructure imaging, and synthetic biology protocols. The Jacobs Institute is geared towards industrial engineering and provides community access to 3-D printers, an electronics lab, machine shops, and more.

Funding the accelerator program With the vast amount of resources available to teams and the up to $100,000 investment in each startup, Skydeck must raise a large quantity of funding to support its high-cost program. The Berkeley SkyDeck Fund is supported by global venture capital investors with two major partnership levels. Silver Bear Partners can invest into in-depth connections at Skydeck with a seat on the Skydeck External Advisory Board, access to Skydeck workshops, the ability to host a Skydeck workshop, and more. Both Ford and Intel are currently Silver Bear Partners. Golden Bear Partners carry a bit more weight with access to the entire Skydeck review pipeline (accounting for more than 1,000 startups each year), selection of a team for incubation through the bi-annual program, two seats on the Skydeck External Advisory Board, and all of the original benefits of the Silver Bear Partner program. Other ways for outside involvement in Skydeck include being a vendor, sponsor, resource, or global partner. Current Golden Bear Partners include Ericsson and Analog Devices. Additionally, the $100K investment provided by Skydeck is in exchange for an equivalence 5% equity. Half of the carry profits from the whole process end up donated back to Skydeck and to UC Berkeley in the hopes that these funds will provide for the next generation of Berkeley entrepreneurs.