Louise Beaumont has a number of perspectives on the open future. She is a strategic advisor to the Publicis Groupe and its clients on open banking, imagining the open future that consumers and small businesses deserve. As cochair of techUK’s Open Banking & Payments Working Group, Louis makes the case for financial services policies capable of delivering the future that consumers and small businesses deserve. She is also a member of the New Payments System Operator’s End User Advisory Council, advising on fintech, and a member of Working and...
