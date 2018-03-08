Janelle Shane's neural network blog at aiweirdness.com features computer programs that try to invent human things like recipes and paint colors and Halloween costumes. Her blog has been covered in The Guardian, The Atlantic, NBC News, and Slate, and was even featured as a recent quiz question on Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me. Dr. Shane also works as a research scientist in Colorado, where she makes computer-controlled holograms for studying the brain. She has only made a neural network recipe once, and discovered that horseradish brownies are about ...
