Dean Wampler is the vice president of fast data engineering at Lightbend, where he leads the creation of the Lightbend Fast Data Platform, a distribution of scalable, distributed stream processing tools including Spark, Flink, Kafka, and Akka, with machine learning and management tools. Dean is the author of Programming Scalaand Functional Programming for Java Developers and the coauthor of Programming Hive, all from O’Reilly. He is a contributor to several open source projects. A frequent Strata speaker, he’s also the co-organizer of sever...