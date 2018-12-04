A new report explores how far companies have come with microservices.

Download the new report "The State of Microservices Maturity."

Fads come and go in the technology world—anyone remember AJAX? When new, shiny things appear, architects often struggle to determine whether this is merely the latest fad or a genuine future direction.

Microservices are evolving from fad to trend. Several years ago, many companies experimented with microservices but had doubts about the operational complexity and engineering maturity required to achieve success. However, enough companies tamed the dragons to realize real benefits, making this architectural style the prevailing trend in many industries for both new application development and the migration target for many existing systems.

The O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference tracks microservices, and we periodically check in with practitioners to see how it’s being implemented in the real world. O’Reilly conducted a survey on microservices maturity in July 2018 that aimed to assess how far companies have come with microservices, what challenges they face, and some common best practices. The 866 responses were summarized and analyzed in our free report, The State of Microservices Maturity.

Insights from the report include:

Containers continue to rise in popularity for microservices: 69% of survey respondents use containers for microservices deployment.

Although Kubernetes enjoys great popularity in the press and at conferences, adoption is still below the 40% mark for our survey respondents.

More than 50% of respondents use continuous deployment, which speaks to overall engineering maturity in the industry.

86% of respondents rate their microservices efforts at least partially successful.

For the full survey findings and analysis, download The State of Microservices Maturity.