Carol Willing is a Geek in Residence at "FabLab San Diego":http://www.fablabsd.org/team/carol-willing where she teaches wearable electronics and software development using C and Python. She is also an independent hardware and software developer. She co-organizes PyLadies San Diego and San Diego Python User Group, contributes to open source community projects, like OpenHatch and Software Carpentry,and is an active member of the MIT Enterprise Forum in San Diego. She enjoys sharing her passion for electronics, software, problem solving and the a...