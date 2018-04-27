This is an excerpt from "The impact of design: How design influences outcomes"— watch the full presentation on O'Reilly's learning platform.

Engineers are responsible for the code, and designers are responsible for the user, right? Well, contrary to popular belief, designers and developers have very similar jobs: both are responsible for solving problems for their users. We like to think that technology can make the world a better place, but we (conveniently) forget how it can make it worse—poorly designed products can anger, sadden, exclude, and even kill people who use them. In this video excerpt, Cynthia Savard Saucier challenges the tech industry to come up with its own fundamental principle.

