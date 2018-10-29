Sarah Wells is technical director for operations and reliability at the Financial Times. A developer with 15 years of experience, Sarah has led delivery teams across consultancy, financial services, and media. Over the last few years, she has developed a deep interest in operability, observability, and DevOps. Previously, she led work on FT’s semantic publishing platform, which makes it easy to discover and access all the FT’s published content via APIs in a common and flexible format. That project focused on Go, microservices, containeriza...
