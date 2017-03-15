Should Designers Code?

So, now that these toolsets are available to designers, what are the pros and cons of using such software for prototyping? Making prototypes on your own and controlling your output can be a meaningful advantage, as you can create as you see fit. But the advantages that come with the flexibility of prototyping in HTML/CSS can be offset by the time it takes to create that prototype.

Code is where design lives. And designers need to know their materials. Much like industrial designers need to know plastic and metal, or architects need to know concrete and steel, digital designers need to know the rudiments of HTML/CSS and JavaScript or whatever code houses the user experience. Should designers be able to code their own prototypes? It pays to be familiar with code. Whether we should be conversant in it is a variable best determined by the individual designer.

While new prototyping software tools can speed the process and enable collaboration with stakeholders, there’s always a danger in having a software tool dictate your creative path. This can lead to scenarios where designers choose interactions just because they’re available or convenient to render. “That’s always a limitation of any tool,” says Uday Gajendar, a principal UX consultant whose past work includes product design for Cisco, Citrix, Microsoft, Oracle, and numerous tech start-ups. “Even back in the day of using Photoshop. I think I started using Photoshop 4 or Photoshop 5. And I remember the professors dissuading us from going digital, ‘Don’t use Photoshop because it’s going to lead you down a certain path.’ Stick with pen and paper and those kinds of things, nondigital analogs, to allow greater spectrums of exploration, a wider net of investigation.”

The idea that code is the material of software, and therefore vital for designers to understand is a position held by many. “I think that designers need to understand code, because it is the medium that they are working in,” says Kathryn McElroy, Advisory Designer for IBM Mobile Innovation Lab and author of Prototyping for Designers (O’Reilly). “If you’re working in print, you need to understand how [the design] looks on the page and how it reads, and line widths and everything. When you’re designing for the web or for software, you need to understand the limitations of [that medium]. With our prototyping tools, you can very easily design things that are not [able to be developed], because you are going straight from Sketch or Illustrator into just a click-through with hot spots. And yes, that looks really simple, but you don’t know the development time.”

“If you have developers that you are working closely with,” McElroy continues. “I think you can get away with using … prototyping tools because you have that check point … [Developers] can [say], ‘Yeah, that animation looks nice. That’s going to add four weeks to our sprint cycle to deliver that. Do you want to do that?’ It’s a give and take. If you don’t have a developer, you really need to understand code more for creating something that can be made.”

An understanding of code can provide designers with the tools to communicate effectively with developers. “I believe that designers need to be code-literate, but not code-fluent. I definitely encourage people to take a coding class,” says Fred Beecher, Director of UX Design at digital strategy consultancy, The Nerdery. “When I was in high school, I took Turbo Pascal. I took C and C++ in college. … That allows me to communicate effectively with people who really know what they’re doing when it comes to code. That is what I need to do as a designer. … I should be literate but not fluent, able to communicate with experts basically. … [Designers] need to maintain some skill that allows us to convey our interactive ideas. I don’t think that it’s a good idea to be a designer who can only design flat stuff, even if you can communicate effectively to developers.”

As digital design evolves, the elements that designers need to know will continue to change. The debate over whether designers should code will also continue. But it’s safe to say that for most, familiarity with what’s possible for engineering can only be helpful.