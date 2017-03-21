This is a keynote highlight from the O'Reilly Design Conference in San Francisco 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Infinity. (source: paurian on Flickr).
Barry Katz explains how design has evolved from packaging electronics in sheet metal enclosures in the 1950s to grappling with some of the most fundamental problems of modern civilization.
