Kris Nova is a senior developer advocate at Heptio focusing on containers, infrastructure, and Kubernetes. Kris is also an ambassador for the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. Previously, she was a developer advocate and an engineer on Kubernetes in Azure at Microsoft. Kris has a deep technical background in the Go programming language and has authored many successful tools in Go. She is a Kubernetes maintainer and the creator of kubicorn, a successful Kubernetes infrastructure management tool. Kris organizes a special interest group in Kubern...
more