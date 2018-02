Tanya Kraljic is a principal interaction and dialog designer for Nuance Communications. She leads a multidisciplinary team of designers and UX researchers in the strategy and design of speech experiences in mobile, wearable, in-home, and other emerging technologies. Tanya has helped clients from startups to Fortune 100 companies navigate the spaces of natural language technology, conversational design, and predictive intelligence. Prior to joining Nuance, Tanya earned a PhD in psycholinguistics, the psychology of language use.