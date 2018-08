Ryan P. Abernathey is an Assistant Professor of Earth And Environmental Science at Columbia University and Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory. He received his Ph.D. from MIT in 2012 and a B.A. from Middlebury College. He joined Columbia in 2013 after a postdoc at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Ryan is a physical oceanographer who studies the large-scale ocean circulation and its relationship with Earth's climate. High-resolution numerical modeling and satellite remote sensing are key tools in this research, which has led to an interest in h...