This is a keynote highlight from OSCON in Portland 2018. Watch the full version of this keynote on O'Reilly's online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Montage (source: Pxhere.com).
Patricia Posey draws on her non-traditional journey into tech to illustrate how honest investments can build a sustainable community that is integral to the advancement of its members.
This is a keynote highlight from OSCON in Portland 2018. Watch the full version of this keynote on O'Reilly's online learning platform.
You can also see other highlights from the event.