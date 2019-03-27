Amy O’Connor is a Big Data evangelist and Telecommunications specialist at Cloudera, the leading Big Data vendor. She advises customers globally as they introduce Big Data solutions and adopt enterprise-wide Big Data delivery capabilities. Amy was recently named by Information Management as one of the “10 Big Data Experts to Know”. Prior to joining Cloudera, Amy built and ran Nokia’s Big Data team, developing and managing Nokia’s data asset and leading a team of data scientists to drive insights. Previously Amy was vice president of s...
