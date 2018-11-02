Jane Adams is a data scientist at Two Sigma Investments, where she spends a lot of time thinking about how data are going to fail. Previously, she was a data scientist at Case Commons, a nonprofit that builds software for caseworkers in child welfare, where her team was responsible for consulting on UX patterns to enhance data quality, conducting research on child welfare policy, and determining best practices using those same data, among other things. Jane holds a BA from the Gallatin School of Individualized Study at New York University and a...
more