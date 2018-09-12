As Google Cloud's Chief Decision Engineer, Cassie Kozyrkov is passionate about helping everyone - Google, its customers, the world! - make better decisions through harnessing the beauty and power of data. She speaks at conferences and meets with leadership teams to empower decision-makers to transform their industries through AI, machine learning, and analytics. At Google, Cassie has advised more than a hundred teams on statistics and machine learning, working most closely with Research & Machine Intelligence, Google Maps, and Ads & Commerce....
