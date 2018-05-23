Pierre Romera has been Chief Technology Officer at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) since 2017. He manages a team of programmers working on the platforms that enabled more than 300 journalists to collaborate on the Paradise Papers and Panama Papers investigations. Before that, he co-founded Journalism++, the franco-german datajournalism agency behind The Migrant Files, a project that won the European Press Prize in 2015 for Innovation. He is one of the pioneers of datajournalism in France.
