This is a keynote from the Artificial Intelligence Conference in New York 2018. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by IBM Watson.
Article image: Maths (source: TORLEY on Flickr).
Dario Gil explores state-of-the-art computing for AI as it exists today as well as an innovation that will lead us into the decades to come: quantum computing for AI.
This is a keynote from the Artificial Intelligence Conference in New York 2018. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by IBM Watson.