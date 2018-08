Mark Hansen is a professor of journalism and the director of the David and Helen Gurley Brown Institute for Media Innovation, a bicoastal collaboration between the Columbia Journalism School and the School of Engineering at Stanford University with a mission to explore the interplay between technology and story. Previously, Mark was a professor in the Department of Statistics at UCLA. In addition to his technical work, he also has an active art practice involving the presentation of data for the public. His work with the Office for Creative Res...