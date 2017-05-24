This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in London 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.
Article image: Mindset. (source: Pixabay).
Miriam Redi investigates how machine learning can detect subjective properties of images and videos, such as beauty, creativity, and sentiment.
This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in London 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.
You can also see other highlights from the event.