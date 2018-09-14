Brian O'Neill is a product designer and founder of the consultancy Designing for Analytics, which helps organizations design indispensable data products and analytics solutions. He has worked with companies including DELL/EMC, Tripadvisor, Fidelity, NetApp, MITRE, JP Morgan Chase, and ETrade. In addition to consulting, Brian has spoken at the O’Reilly Strata Data Conference and also authored the "Designing for Analytics Self-Assessment Guide for Non-Designers." He also recently joined the International Institute for Analytics' Expert Network....