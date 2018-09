This is an excerpt from "Don't Ask, Don't Tell: The Virtues of Privacy by Design." Watch the full video on O'Reilly's online learning platform.

In this video segment, Eleanor McHugh explores the relationship between privacy and identity, and how the new GDPR rules will affect how we approach product design. Can we really design all this into our processing systems from their very inception? And if so, how?

Watch the full video on O'Reilly's online learning platform.