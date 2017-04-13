In this episode of the Bots Podcast, we peer into the giant companies that are beginning to adopt messaging and bots. My guest is Tom Hadfield, founder of Message.io, a service that syndicates bots across many different messaging platforms.
Hadfield argues that messaging and bots are the latest in a long evolution of communications technologies that have revolutionized the workplace—from the telegraph through e-mail—and that they are about to become commonplace at very large firms. There, they’ll do everything from monitoring customer feedback to giving employees access to their HR records. “Messaging can be the operating system for the enterprise,” says Hadfield.
Links:
-
Botness Enterprise, the conference that Hadfield hosted a few weeks ago
-
The Botness UI Primitives survey, which I wrote along with other members of the Botness steering committee. It aims to collect ecosystem preferences on user interface affordances so that platform managers can standardize their offerings.