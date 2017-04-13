"The progress of the century: The lightning steam press, the electric telegraph, the locomotive, [and] the steamboat," by Currier & Ives, circa 1876. (source: Library of Congress ).

In this episode of the Bots Podcast, we peer into the giant companies that are beginning to adopt messaging and bots. My guest is Tom Hadfield, founder of Message.io, a service that syndicates bots across many different messaging platforms.

Hadfield argues that messaging and bots are the latest in a long evolution of communications technologies that have revolutionized the workplace—from the telegraph through e-mail—and that they are about to become commonplace at very large firms. There, they’ll do everything from monitoring customer feedback to giving employees access to their HR records. “Messaging can be the operating system for the enterprise,” says Hadfield.

