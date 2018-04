Ken Kousen is the author of the books Modern Java Recipes (O'Reilly), Gradle Recipes for Android (O’Reilly) and Making Java Groovy (Manning), as well as O’Reilly video courses in Android, Groovy, Gradle, Advanced Java, and Spring. He is a regular speaker on the No Fluff, Just Stuff conference tour, and a 2013 and 2016 JavaOne Rock Star, and has spoken at conferences all over the world. Through his company, Kousen I.T., Inc., he has taught software development training courses to thousands of students.