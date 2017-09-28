This is a keynote highlight from the Strata Data Conference in New York 2017. Watch the full version of this keynote on Safari.

Article image: EPA (source: TexasGOPVote.com).
Robin Thottungal discusses the EPA's digital transformation and how it's leading to a better understanding of the interdependencies between our air, water, land, and public health.
