Akhilesh Tripathi is the chief commercial officer at Digitate. Previously, Akhilesh was head of Canada for TCS, where he was responsible for setting up the Canadian entity and growing it to become the top 10 IT services company in Canada in a short span of time, and head of enterprise solutions and technology practices for TCS in North America, where he was responsible for TCS’s initiatives in these two areas across the continent. In his more than 20-year career with TCS, he also held leadership roles in the management of strategic alliances ...
