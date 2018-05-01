This is a keynote from the Artificial Intelligence Conference in New York 2018. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by Microsoft.
Article image: A drone sprays sugar cane (source: Pixabay).
Food production needs to double by 2050 to feed the world’s growing population. Jennifer Marsman details a solution that uses sensors in the soil, aerial imagery from drones, and machine learning.
