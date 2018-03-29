In this video excerpt, Claire Rowland explores how using the IoT is like programming and why that proves a challenge to many consumers.
Watch the full video on O'Reilly's learning platform.
Related:
Article image: Connected (source: Pixabay).
A look the various ways the IoT asks consumers to think like programmers, and the risks inherent in exponentially increasing educators.
In this video excerpt, Claire Rowland explores how using the IoT is like programming and why that proves a challenge to many consumers.
Watch the full video on O'Reilly's learning platform.
Related: