Ame Elliott is design director for Simply Secure, where she is a passionate advocate for bringing design to usable security. She joined Simply Secure after eight years at IDEO San Francisco, leading design research and delivering human-centered tech strategy projects for Fortune 500 clients such as Acer, Ericsson, and Samsung. Her past projects include a study of the home computing experience on three continents; creating a business strategy to harness the value of machine-to-machine interactions; and networked bathroom hardware for the beauty ...