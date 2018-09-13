Dinesh joined IBM Poughkeepsie in 1997 as part of SAP porting team to z/OS after finishing MS in CS, MBA in Finance and BS in Chemistry from SUNY. In 2001, Dinesh moved to Silicon valley lab to work under Curt Cotner, IBM Fellow for JDBC/SQLJ application development. Dinesh moved into management within DB2 in 2004 and was promoted to senior manager for DB2 optim tools development in 2007. Dinesh moved back to DB2 managing all of DB2 development in 2010 and was offered IMS Director role in 2012. Dinesh was promoted to VP, Smarter Process in 20...
more