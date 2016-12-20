O'Reilly

Software Architecture

Want to be a good software architect? Say "yes" to a lot of things.

An interview with Scott Shaw, Head of Technology, Australia, at ThoughtWorks.

Video by Mac Slocum

O'Reilly's Mac Slocum speaks with Scott Shaw, Head of Technology, Australia, at ThoughtWorks. They discuss:

The essential traits of a good software architect: extract the general out of specific concepts and be able to extrapolate experience to new domains. (00:07)

"Coding is just the beginning," Shaw says. Effective software architects have experiences across a variety of tech roles and areas—including support. (00:37)

Fragile egos and software architecture don't mix. "If you're not willing to listen to people less experienced and younger than yourself, you will very quickly become obsolete," Shaw says. (02:40)

Take leadership roles to acquire the soft skills and management experience you'll need as a software architect. (03:31)

The people and projects he's following. (05:14)

Watch Software Architecture Fundamentals Soft Skills to learn how to become an effective software architect and leader.

Article image: Long exposure juggling. (source: thomasstaub via Pixabay).