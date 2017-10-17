This is a keynote from the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference in London 2017. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by SIG.
Article image: System network (source: Pixabay).
Yiannis Kanellopoulos outlines deficiencies SIG found in its approach toward software developers and the key thing that helps developers realize their potential.
This is a keynote from the O'Reilly Software Architecture Conference in London 2017. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by SIG.