This is a keynote from the O'Reilly OSCON Conference in Austin 2017. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by Amazon Web Services.
Article image: Yes, we're open. (source: Shawn Rossi on Flickr).
Zaheda Bhorat talks about open source at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and takes you through highlights of her journey to AWS.
This is a keynote from the O'Reilly OSCON Conference in Austin 2017. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by Amazon Web Services.