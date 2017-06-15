No matter what business you're in, if you seek to scale or compete at scale in the 21st century, you're in the software business—and software, today, is continuous. In this video excerpt, Jeff Gothelf talks through the importance of building a continuous conversation with your customers through continuous software deployment. He suggests approaches like Agile and Lean as frameworks to reduce the risks inherent in building these continuous conversations.
Related:
- Lean UX, 2nd Edition, by Josh Seiden and Jeff Gothelf
Article image: Domino effect. (source: Soham Banerjee on Flickr).