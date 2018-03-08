This collection of DevOps resources will get you up to speed on the basics, best practices, and latest techniques.

You’ve probably heard the term “DevOps” used in technical and business circles. But is it a technology? Is it a business methodology? And why does it seem to overlap with workplace culture?

In a nutshell, DevOps is a cultural and organizational shift toward rapidly creating and deploying software that’s reliable and secure. It focuses on strong collaboration and cross-functional work across teams.

There’s a lot more to it, though. That’s why we assembled the following list of DevOps resources. These items were hand picked by O’Reilly’s editorial experts to help you explore the tools and techniques of DevOps.

Introduction to DevOps

Use these introductory resources to quickly understand the basics of DevOps.

What is DevOps? — Get a feel for what a successful DevOps implementation looks like by learning real-world definitions, anti-patterns to avoid, and the four essential elements of effective DevOps.

An Overview of the DevOps Tools Ecosystem — Explore the current ecosystem of tools for software development, automation, system provisioning, and monitoring that are useful in a DevOps environment.

Getting Started with DevOps in 90 Minutes — Get a hands-on, instructor-led overview of DevOps at this live online training. You’ll learn what DevOps means, and why and how DevOps can benefit your organization.

Going deeper with DevOps

These resources outline DevOps best practices and will guide you through DevOps implementations.

Practical DevOps — Using a sample Java application as a foundation, this book guides you through the practical implementation of DevOps fundamentals.

Practical Monitoring — Get a practical approach to designing and implementing a monitoring strategy, from an application down to the hardware in the datacenter.

Architecting for Scale — IT, DevOps, and system reliability engineers will learn how to prevent applications from becoming slow, inconsistent, and unavailable as they grow.

The DevOps 2.0 Toolkit — Learn how to chain together Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Ubuntu, and other tools to build a complete DevOps toolkit.

Effective DevOps — Some companies think adopting DevOps means bringing in specialists or a host of new tools. With this practical guide, you’ll learn why DevOps is a professional and cultural movement that calls for change from inside your organization.

Advanced DevOps tools and methods

Refine your DevOps knowledge with these resources.

Using Docker — Docker containers offer simpler, faster, and more robust methods for developing, distributing, and running software than previously available. Learn why containers are so important, what you’ll gain by adopting Docker, and how to make it part of your development process.

Continuous Delivery: Reliable Software Releases through Build, Test, and Deployment Automation — Learn the principles and technical practices that enable rapid, incremental delivery of high-quality and valuable functionality to users.

Building Microservices — Get a holistic view of the topics that system architects and administrators must consider when building, managing, and evolving microservice architectures.

Infrastructure as Code — "Infrastructure as Code" has emerged alongside the DevOps movement as a label for approaches that merge infrastructure management with concepts like source control systems, test-driven development (TDD), and continuous integration (CI).

Site Reliability Engineering — In this collection of essays and articles, key members of Google’s site reliability team explain how their commitment to the entire software lifecycle has let the company build, deploy, monitor, and maintain some of the largest software systems in the world.

The DevOps Handbook — Learn how to increase profitability, elevate work culture, and exceed productivity goals through DevOps practices.