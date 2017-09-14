How do you identify the "optimal" trade-off between speed and accuracy in a mission critical live data health care app? Master statistician Arun Kejariwal walks you through such conundrums in this video on the implications of velocity of data in anomaly detection systems.

Get wise to the conundrums, trade-offs, and gotchas of streaming anomaly detection in this Safari course by Arun Kejariwal that details anomaly detection history, applications, and state-of-the-art techniques.