What may work for anomaly detection today may not work tomorrow. Master statistician Arun Kejariwal helps you understand why in this fascinating walk-through of modern anomaly detection systems - how the definition of “normal” changes as applications, platforms, infrastructure, and algorithms evolve; as well as recognizing the effect of context in what defines an anomaly.

