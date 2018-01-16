Introduction

Open source software—the code of which is publicly available to scrutinize and typically free to use—is awesome. As consumers, it spares us the need to reinvent the wheel, letting us focus on our core functionality and dramatically boosting our productivity. As authors, it lets us share our work, gaining community love, building up a reputation, and at times having an actual impact on the way software works.

Because it’s so amazing, open source usage has skyrocketed. Practically every organization out there, from mom-and-pop shops to banks and governments, relies on open source to operate their technical stacks—and their businesses. Tools and best practices have evolved to make such consumption increasingly easier, pulling down vast amounts of functionality with a single code or terminal line.

Unfortunately, using open source also carries substantial risks. We’re relying on this crowdsourced code, written by strangers, to operate mission-critical systems. More often than not, we do so with little or no scrutiny, barely aware of what we’re using and completely blind to its pedigree.

Every library you use carries multiple potential pitfalls. Does the library have software vulnerabilities that an attacker can exploit? Does it use a viral license that puts our intellectual property at risk? Did a malicious contributor hide malware amidst the good code?

Unlike commercial software, Free Open Source Software (FOSS) rarely offers any guarantees or warranties. As a consumer of open source software, it is your responsibility to understand and mitigate these risks.

This risk materialized in full force with the Equifax data breach announced in September 2017. The hack, which exposed extremely personal information of 143 million individuals, was possible due to a severe vulnerability in the open source Apache Struts library. This vulnerability was disclosed in March 2017, the Equifax system in question was not patched until late July, only after the breach was discovered. Equifax was fully capable of identifying and fixing this issue earlier, preventing the massive leak, and many claim not doing so is negligence on the company’s part. The Equifax breach is certain to become a poster child for the importance of securing data and using open source responsibly.

Book Purpose and Target Audience This book will help you address the risk of vulnerable open source libraries, the very thing that tripped up Equifax. As I’ll discuss throughout this book, such vulnerable dependencies are the most likely to be exploited by attackers, and you’ll need good practices and tools to protect your applications at scale. Because the responsibility for securing applications and their libraries is shared between development (including DevOps) and application security, this book is aimed at architects and practitioners in both of these departments. With that in mind, the next few sections further explain what is in and out of scope for this book. The remaining topics will hopefully be covered in a broader future book.

Application Versus Operating System Dependencies Open source software (OSS) projects can be downloaded directly from their website or GitHub repository, but are primarily consumed through registries, which hold packaged and versioned project snapshots. One class of registries holds operating system dependencies. For instance, Debian and Ubuntu systems use the apt registry to download utilities, Fedora and RedHat users leverage yum, and many Mac users use HomeBrew to install tools on their machines. These are often referred to as server dependencies, and updating them is typically called "patching your servers". Another type of registry holds software libraries primarily meant to be consumed by applications. These registries are largely language specific—for example, pip holds Python libraries, npm holds Node.js and frontend JavaScript code, and Maven serves the Java and adjacent communities. Securing server dependencies primarily boils down to updating your dependencies by running commands such as apt-get upgrade frequently. While real-world problems are never quite this simple, securing server dependencies is far better understood than securing application dependencies. Therefore, while much of its logic applies to libraries of all types, this book focuses exclusively on application dependencies. To learn more about securing your servers, including their dependencies, check out Lee Brotherston and Amanda Berlin’s Defensive Security Handbook (O’Reilly, 2017).

Known Vulnerabilities Versus Other Risks There are multiple types of risks associated with consuming open source libraries, ranging from legal concerns with library license, through reliability concern in stale or poorly managed projects, to libraries with malicious or compromised contributors. However, in my opinion, the most immediate security risk lies in known vulnerabilities in open source libraries. As I’ll explain in the next chapter, these known vulnerabilities are the easiest path for attackers to exploit, and are poorly understood and handled by most organizations. This book focuses on continuously finding, fixing, and preventing known vulnerabilities in open source libraries. Its aim is to help you understand this risk and the steps you need to take to combat it.