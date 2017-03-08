What is a service worker?

The web excels at getting content to users, but the promise of ubiquitous connectivity is all too often broken by slow networks and unstable connections. In this segment from his Fluent 2016 talk This talk is not available offline, Alex Rickabaugh explains how service workers can help provide offline experiences in your apps with a tour of setting up a service worker and the service worker lifecycle.

