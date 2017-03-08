O'Reilly

Web Programming

What is a service worker?

Get up to speed on building offline experiences in your progressive web apps.

Video by Alex Rickabaugh

The web excels at getting content to users, but the promise of ubiquitous connectivity is all too often broken by slow networks and unstable connections. In this segment from his Fluent 2016 talk This talk is not available offline, Alex Rickabaugh explains how service workers can help provide offline experiences in your apps with a tour of setting up a service worker and the service worker lifecycle.

Want to learn more about the future of progressive web apps and the latest in advancements in the web ecosystem? Join us at The O'Reilly Fluent Conference 2017 in San Jose, Calif. You'll gain the skills and insight to thrive on today’s web.

