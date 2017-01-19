In my online class, Scala: Beyond the Basics, I discuss two very important aspects to functional programming in Scala. The first is pattern matching, which is the ability to take a pattern of how things are constructed and tear them apart and make decisions based on the parts that make up the item. For example, if I were to create a student registration system for a middle school, I may want to deconstruct the student (not literally) to find out the student’s last name and then put them into the corresponding line (i.e., A-F, G-N, O-Z).
Another aspect I talk about in the course are implicits. Implicits can be a powerful ally in functional programming, but, when used incorrectly, they can turn on you and make debugging your code difficult. With implicits, you can add methods to objects that already exist, establish conversion strategies, and even resurrect parameterized types that have been erased at runtime.
Let’s take a deeper look into what makes both of these features so powerful for Scala developers…
Pattern Matching
You can think of pattern matching as an
if or a
switch statement on functional steroids. With that said, pattern matching has always been something enjoyed by functional programmers.
Why pattern matching? For one reason, pattern matching is not only for primitive types or
String like a
switch statement in Java, it is for every conceivable object. If you come from a Java background, this is already a win. Pattern matching can be programmed to extract values given your own logic or use some of the predefined logic as already developed in the language.
This goes further than a standard regular expression matching from a
String. Whereas regular expressions match on a character stream, pattern matching matches on objects themselves. Pattern Matching tears apart the composable parts of an object so that you can analyze those components and make decisions based on those constituent parts. If those constituent parts have no relevance to your decision, you can just ignore them to get what you need.
Take a look at the following example in Scala:
def second[A](ls:List[A]):Option[A] = { ls match { case Nil => None case a :: Nil => None case a :: xs => Some(xs.head) } }
Here we have a method labeled
second that accepts a
List and returns an
Option of type
A. One of the
Option reasons for existence is to avoid
null. An
Option is a functional programming way to say, "Yes, I have an answer and here it is, or no, I don't have an answer and you'll get nothing further from me.”
The
ls match is how we enter into pattern matching in Scala. From there we have subsequent
case statements that in turn will determine if the given pattern will indeed match what we gave the
match, and in this case it is
ls.
The first case is
Nil which means that if
ls is an empty
List, then we will return
None which is our way of saying that no, there is no
second in this
List.
The second case is
a {two-colons} Nil which by its pattern means that there is only one element since
Nil means the end of the list. The element will be represented by
a.
The third case is
a {two-colons} xs which by this last pattern means that
a will represent the first element and the
xs will be the remainder of the list. If you are familiar with old style LISP this will be analogous to
car and
cdr.
Implicits
Another powerful feature in Scala is
implicits. However,
implicits can be a double-edged sword. Some aspects are pretty amazing, such as how they meld with type classes and add additional behaviors to preexisting classes, but other aspects can make Scala programs rather hard to read and debug. Regardless,
implicits can be a tremendous tool if used in the right way.
implicits can be thought of as invisible hash maps that have a key as a type or
class and a value of an object or a function. These hash maps are bound to a scope, particularly where they are either created or imported.
Remember the operative word is "scope". If you set an
implicit at a particular scope it will be available at that scope.
This is how an
implicit is established, in this case using an
Int:
implicit val a = 100
Whatever scope this is in, we have an
Int that is tied to
100. Whenever we need that
Int, we can ask for it either in a method declaration, like in the following example:
def calculateWeeklyRate(hours:Int)(implicit rate:Int) = { hours * rate }
Or the previous example can be called in the following manner:
calculateWeeklyRate(40) //4000
Notice that the
rate is not set, that is what is meant by
implicit it will obtain the rate from the environment where an
Int type is bound to an object, in this case, that object is a
100.
We can also just ask for it using the method
implicitly and get the object that corresponds to that type whenever we need it:
val result = 300 * implicitly[Int] //30000
Obviously, there is much more to both pattern matching and
implicits, but this should be enough to whet your appetite. If you’d like to learn more, register for one of my online training courses on April 11-12 and May 16-17. You’ll receive some solid grounding to explore these two features in even greater depth.