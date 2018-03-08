This is a keynote from the Strata Data Conference in San Jose 2018. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by Google Cloud.
Article image: Clouds (source: Pxhere.com).
William Vambenepe walks through an interesting use case of machine learning in action and discusses the central role AI will play in big data analysis moving forward.
This is a keynote from the Strata Data Conference in San Jose 2018. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by Google Cloud.