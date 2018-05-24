One of our goals is to bring Jupyter’s enterprise use cases and practices into one place.

We've seen a dramatic shift in Jupyter’s deployment over the past two years: starting with mostly use by individuals, but moving to enterprise production deployments at scale. Even while enterprise use cases for Jupyter tend to share common themes, however, there hasn't been a forum for comparing approaches. So, we’re excited to be expanding the enterprise-related content at the Business Summit at JupyterCon 2018 in New York City in August. The track will open with Enterprise usage of Jupyter: The business case and best practices for leveraging open source, by Project Jupyter co-lead Brian Granger. His talk will include training aspects, which get applied later in the summit during the discussion groups:

the business case for adopting open source in large organizations

how Jupyter is evolving to address enterprise usage cases

developing infrastructure tooling based on open standards

how open source projects work from a governance perspective

best practices for enterprise to engage with open source (what to do, what not to do)

engaging with Jupyter through strategic initiatives: Jupyter white papers, roadmap planning, etc.

That follows with speakers throughout the two-day track presenting enterprise use cases (in most cases, initial-year results) from Capital One, DoD, Amazon AWS, Booz Allen Hamilton, GE, Teradata, PayPal, Two Sigma, Capsule8. Enterprise organizations are leveraging Jupyter to build out their collaborative data infrastructures internally. While those use cases leverage open source tooling, such as JupyterHub, once the software gets deployed, the organizational challenges immediately rise to the fore. These represent pain points that enterprise organizations share: collaboration, discovery, needs for reproducible work, security, data privacy, compliance, ethics, and data access patterns—all of which aren’t one size fits all.

We’ve encountered several large use cases within DoD and finance, for example, so one of our goals for the Business Summit at JupyterCon 2018 is to bring those use cases and practices into one place. Many opportunities exist for collaboration, sharing best practices, and supporting crossover between government and industry. Themes being explored through enterprise case studies—presented by the practitioners—include:

We had many more excellent session proposals than could be included in the program; these will be presented as “poster sessions” in the concourse for the Business Summit to facilitate discussion during breaks.

The first day’s track will conclude with a roundtable discussion: The Current Environment: Compliance, ethics, ML model interpretation, GDPR, etc., with participation from IBM, Capital One, DoD, Amazon AWS, and Oracle. This roundtable is intended to summarize common themes across the different use cases being presented, plus provide time for extended Q&A. The audience will have opportunities to submit questions in advance to the moderator. Note that the Q&A is intended as dialog among practitioners: we ask that members of the press hold their questions for other opportunities outside of the Business Summit.

At the end of the second day, the summit concludes with unconference-style break-out sessions, intended as a “two-way street” for enterprise stakeholders to give input to Project Jupyter directly about features needed, roadmap priorities, and who will partner on specific projects.

Participants who attend the Business Summit will receive a certificate of participation for “Enterprise Engagement in Open Source.” Note that we are exploring options for providing CEUs (continuing education credits) for Business Summit participation—to align more closely with government agency accounting requirements.

