This is a keynote from the O'Reilly Open Source Software Conference in Portland 2019. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by Amazon Web Services.
Article image: Tree trunks (source: Angelo_Giordano via Pixabay).
Arun Gupta discusses the reasons why AWS is committed to open projects and communities.
This is a keynote from the O'Reilly Open Source Software Conference in Portland 2019. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by Amazon Web Services.