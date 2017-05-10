This is a keynote from the O'Reilly OSCON Conference in Austin 2017. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by IBM.
Article image: Lausanne Ouchy Skulptur. (source: AlterVista on Wikimedia Commons).
Source code management, CI pipelines, and IaaS have open alternatives, but most projects are developed on proprietary infrastructure. Christopher Aedo explains how to make open choices.
This is a keynote from the O'Reilly OSCON Conference in Austin 2017. See other highlights from the event.
This keynote was sponsored by IBM.